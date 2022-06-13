When Thai cannabis users celebrated the legalization of marijuana last week, as it was removed from the country’s criminalized narcotics list, doubts remained about the laws for recreational use among hundreds of thousands of people who registered to cultivate the plant.

Many advocates posted pictures of marijuana joints to mark the occasion, yet regulations about the use and sale of cannabis among the 712,666 people who had registered cannabis plants as of Sunday evening in Thailand, remained unclear, confusing recreational users. EFE

sm/lds