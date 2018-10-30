Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring a goal against Rayo Vallecano during a Copa del Rey match at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 30. EFE-EPA/ Juanjo Martin

Rayo Vallecano's Emiliano Velazquez (R) goes up for a ball against Leganes during a Copa del Rey match at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 30. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

CD Leganes got a brace from Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri here Tuesday to erase an early deficit and draw 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie.

The home side started aggressively and En-Nesyri forced Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski to make a stop in the first minute of play.

Dimitrievski was also tested by Mikel Vesga before Rayo took the lead in the 15th minute as Alvaro Garcia found himself alone in front of the Leganes goal thanks to a miscalculation by defender Dimitris Siovas.

Leganes conceded again just six minutes later to Alex Alegria, with an assist from Garcia.

The 2-0 deficit spurred the hosts into action.

En-Nesyri cut the Rayo lead in half in the 31st minute, pouncing on a loose ball following a corner, and would have leveled the match before the break if not for a great save by Dimitrievski.

The opening minutes of the second half were played under a heavy rain and saw little in the way of chances for either side.

Dimitrievski came up big again for Rayo, thwarting Diego Rolan twice to preserve the 2-1 advantage until the 71st minute, when Vesga found En-Nesyri with a deep pass and the Moroccan international fired home.

Leganes pressed on in pursuit of a match-winner, but the closest they came was a rocket from distance by Siovas that hit the cross-bar.