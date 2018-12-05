Leganes benefited from a bit of luck and from a fine performance by goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 here Tuesday and advance to the Copa del Rey knockout stage 3-2 on aggregate.
The two capital sides started the night even at 2-2 after the first leg and the opening 45 minutes at Madrid's Vallecas stadium were marked by defensive errors.
But while Lunin was able to avoid disaster when a poor clearance by defender Kenneth Omeruo was about to cross the goal line, Rayo keeper Alberto could do nothing to stop a ball that deflected off teammate Emiliano Velazquez and into the net to put Leganes ahead 1-0 in the 16th minute.
Toward the end of the half, Rayo's Bebe tested Lunin with a low shot before seeing the keeper stop him from the penalty spot.
Rayo dominated possession in the second half against a visiting squad content to wait for chances on the counter that turned out to be rare.
Lunin, who picked up a yellow card for time-wasting in the 70th minute, came up with key stops against Alvaro Medran and Sergio Moreno to preserve the fragile lead.