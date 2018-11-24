Leganes forward Guido Carrillo (L) and Alaves defender Ruben Duarte collide going for a ball during a La Liga match on Friday, Nov. 23, in Leganes, Spain. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Youssef En-Nesyri's goal minutes before half-time gave Leganes a 1-0 victory here Friday over Alaves to lift the home side out of the La Liga relegation zone, if only for a few hours.

The win boosts Leganes to 16th place, with 13 points from 13 matches, though 17th-place Athletic have 11 points and a game in hand.

Alaves, who have amassed 23 points in 13 matches, remain fourth, but Espanyol and Real Madrid are both within 3 points of the Basque club and will be in action this weekend.

The hosts, with a history of starting the season in poor form, approached Friday's match at Butarque stadium in suburban Madrid almost as if it were a final, facing an Alaves team whose last win here was in the 20th century.

Both squads were cautious in the early going on a chilly night, seemingly more focused on not making a mistake than on creating chances.

Leganes claimed the initiative as the minutes passed, led up front by En-Nesyri and Guido Carrillo, who each forced a save from visiting goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

Dimitrios Siovas fired over the cross-bar on another chance for Leganes before En-Nesyri broke the deadlock with a goal in the 42nd minute.

Alaves showed more ambition in the second half, yet Leganes were comfortable defending and took all 3 points.