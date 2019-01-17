Leganes goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar tries to secure the ball as Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. closes in during the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/Ruben Albarran

Leganes midfielder Kenneth Omeruo (L) vies for the ball with Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola during the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/Ruben Albarran

CD Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite (No. 25) scores a goal against Real Madrid during the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 16. EFE-EPA/Ruben Albarran

Leganes supporters rose to their feet here Wednesday after a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the second leg of a Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie, even though it will be the Blancos who advance in the tournament 3-1 on aggregate.

For the first time, fans at Butarque stadium in suburban Madrid got to savor a triumph over the colossus of the capital.

Real Madrid started the night practically assured of going through to the quarterfinals after winning the first leg 3-0, while Leganes were playing for pride.

The only goal came at the half-hour mark from Martin Braithwaite, who recently joined Leganes on loan from English club Middlesbrough. The Denmark international scored on the rebound after Blancos keeper Keylor Navas made the initial stop against Sabin Merino.

Braithwaite went on to get two more chances in the second half and Merino tested Navas in the 84th minute.