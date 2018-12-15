Youssef En-Nesyri of Leganes (L) tries to evade a challenge by Celta's David Costas during a LaLiga match on Friday, Dec. 14, in Vigo, Spain. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

CD Leganes withstood the potent Celta attack here Friday to hold the hosts 0-0 and come away with a valuable point from the opening match of LaLiga match-day 16.

Leganes, with 18 points, are now secure in 16th place until at least next week, while Celta - 21 points - take what is likely to be temporary possession of the 8th spot.

The visitors were content to cede possession to Celta in front of 15,000 at Viga's Balaidos stadium, but Leganes created the first opportunity, a shot by Youssef En-Nesyri in the opening minutes that tested home goalkeeper Ruben Blanco.

Celta pinned back Leganes and argued for a penalty when Sofiane Boufal went down in the area in the 15th minute, but the referee was unmoved.

Leganes regrouped and kept the hosts at bay for the rest of the first half.

Blanco had to make another stop against En-Nesyri two minutes after the re-start as Celta continued to struggle until the final stretch, when Maxi Gomez hit the post and Leganes keeper Ivan Cuellar turned aside a strike by late sub Pione Sisto.