Leganes midfielder Allan Nyom (L) scores a goal against Getafe during a LaLiga match at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Spain, on Friday, Dec. 7. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Getafe defender Leandro Cabrera (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Leganes during a LaLiga match on Friday, Dec. 7, in Leganes, Spain. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin

Leganes forward Guido Carrillo (L) and Getafe's Nemanja Maksimovic collide going up for a ball during a LaLiga match on Friday, Dec. 7, in Leganes, Spain. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin

Leganes are undefeated in their last seven matches after drawing 1-1 with Getafe here Friday in the opening contest of LaLiga match-day 15.

The result leaves Leganes in 16th with 17 points, 6 above the drop zone, while Getafe climb to 6th place with 21 points.

Though they are far apart in the league table, both of the suburban Madrid clubs are enjoying a good run of form and came into Friday's game fresh from punching their respective tickets for the Copa del Rey knockout stage.

The hosts began strongly and threatened the Getafe goal twice in the early going.

Getafe worked their way into the match and the sides traded chances until the 39th minute, when Leandro Cabrera redirected Damian Suarez's free kick into the Leganes net to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

Leganes returned from the dressing room refreshed and came close to scoring soon after re-start with a Jorge Molina strike that bounced off Allan Nyom into the side netting.

The home side dominated and the equalizer appeared to be just a matter of time, coming in the 64th minute on a powerful shot by Nyom that lodged in the back of the net.

Getafe battled on, but could not find a way through the solid Leganes defense and the teams ended up splitting the points.