Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio (above) vies for the ball with Numancia's defender Unai Elgezabal (down) during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Numancia's striker Guillermo Fernandez (L) shoots to score against Jose Ignacio Fernandez 'Nacho' (R) of Real Madrid during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Numancia players celebrate in presence of Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane (R) after scoring the second goal against Real Madrid during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Numancia players celebrate after scoring the second goal against Real Madrid during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Leganes Moroccan midfielder Nabil El Zhar (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Villarreal CF during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Ceramica stadium, in Villarreal, Spain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Leganes players celebrate after defeating Villarreal at the end of their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Leganes played at Ceramica stadium, in Villarreal, Spain, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Leganes made history Wednesday, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, while Real Madrid, who also qualified, were held 2-2 here by second-division side Numancia.

After last reaching the round of 16 in 2000-2001, Leganes are through to the quarters despite losing the second leg 2-1 away to Villarreal.

Leganes, who won the first leg 1-0, grabbed the lead on Wednesday with what turned out to be a decisive away goal from Nabil El Zhar.

Raba equalized for the hosts early in the second half and Denis Cherysev got a second goal for Villarreal in the 88th minute, but it was not enough to deny Leganes.

Real Madrid, who cruised to a 3-0 victory over Numancia in the first leg, came into Wednesday's contest at the Santiago Bernabeu virtually assured of advancing to the Copa quarterfinals.

Even so, the Blancos were in need of a strong performance to reassure fans dismayed by their heroes' troubles in La Liga, where the defending champions trail leader Barcelona by 16 points.

Coach Zinedine Zidane rested his starters in favor of subs eager to prove themselves, such as Theo Hernandez, Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos.

The second-stringers failed to make the most of their chance and the first half ended 1-1, after Lucas Vazquez connected for Real Madrid with a solid header and Guillermo equalized for the visitors just before the break.

The Blancos were not much better in the second half, though Vazquez scored again at the hour mark to make it 2-1 for the home side. From that point on, however, Numancia dominated play, pulling level at the late on a late goal by Guillermo.

In Wednesday's other match, Alaves topped Formentera 2-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate.