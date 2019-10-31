Lego funeral sets to help children learn about death have been designed by the Funeral Museum Vienna, Austria, 31 October 2019. EFE / Harald Lachner / Photograph provided by the Bestattung Museum am Wiener Zentralfriedhof (Funeral Museum at the Central Cemetery in Vienna)

Lego funeral sets, complete with a crematorium oven, coffin, corpse and miniature mourning family, have proved popular around the world.

Although the idea may seem strange, the series has been designed to help children learn about death.