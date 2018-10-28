Flower tributes, soft toys and scarves outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. EPA/TIM KEETON

Players of the Fox Hunt Football Academy from Chaiyaphum in Thailand arrive to pay their respects outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. EPA/TIM KEETON

Flowers and messages of condolence are seen outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. EPA/TIM KEETON

Leicester City Women on Sunday postponed its match against Manchester United after a helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed in the club's car park.

It was still unclear if the owner was on board the helicopter when it crashed, but British media were reporting that Srivaddhanaprabha, a 61-year-old Thai billionaire, had been among the passengers.

"In light and in respect of the recent events at King Power Stadium our fixture against Man Utd Women has been postponed. A newly arranged date will be communicated once confirmed," the club posted on Twitter.

Emotional fans laid flowers, cried and embraced each other outside the stadium in Leicester, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the stadium, where on Saturday Leicester had drawn 1-1 against West Ham United.

During home games, the team's owner often arrives and leaves the stadium in his helicopter, which has enough space for 10 passengers.