People gather and leave flowers outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. EPA/TIM KEETON

People look at flowers left outside the King Power stadium in Leicester, Britain, 28 October 2018. EPA/TIM KEETON

Leicester City Women on Sunday delayed its clash against Manchester United after a helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed in the club's car park.

It was still unclear who was on board the helicopter, but United Kingdom media outlets were reporting that Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, had been among the passengers.

"In light and in respect of the recent events at King Power Stadium our fixture against Man Utd Women has been postponed. A newly arranged date will be communicated once confirmed," the club posted on Twitter.

The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from King Power Stadium, where Leicester drew 1-1 against West Ham on Saturday.

During home games, the Thai billionaire often arrives and leaves the stadium in his helicopter that has enough space for 10 passengers.