Spanish boxer Kerman Lejarraga on Saturday retained his European welterweight title with a fourth round KO of Frankie Gavin at the Bizkaia Arena in front of a 12,000 strong crowd.

Following his victory over the British boxer, Lejarraga will now head straight to the World Championship.

Lejarraga, with 27 wins and 22 KOs, however, did not have his title at stake as Gavin had failed to make the championship weight limit on Friday.

Despite that Lejarraga, 26, took the fight with great seriousness and patience as Gavin fought him hard throughout.

The first three rounds were full of trial and errors with Lejarraga's closed defense with forward punches, while Gavin won the points in the first and third round.

In the fourth round, Lejarraga was able to knock out the Briton with a combination of one right uppercut and a left hook down.