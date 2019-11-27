Lele Pons arrives for the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 15 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Lele Pons says 'enough' to mistreatment in new song

Lele Pons, a Venezuelan influencer with millions of followers, will launch "Vete Pa' La" in early December, a song said to be different from anything her fans have heard from her before.

"Vete Pa' La" is saying enough to mistreatment through the lines "basta al maltrato."

"It's enough just to be mistreated: a man mistreats a woman, or a woman mistreats a man, whatever," the 23-year-old entertainer told Efe during a promotional visit for her first makeup line with the brand Tarte.

Pons, who rose to fame with her comedic clips on the extinct social network Vine, considers herself a comedian who likes "to create, entertain and be creative."