People pay tribute to the victims of the 2011 tsunami, at the shore in Sendai, Japan. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/Archive

The Arahama school in northeastern Japan served as a refuge to save the lives of 320 students, teachers and others from the tsunami that swept through the area in 2011. Today the building honors the victims and pays tribute to the school’s exemplary response to such a major catastrophe.



Led by school officials, the students ran up the stairs to the roof of the four-story waterfront building after hearing the tsunami warning following the huge 9.1-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Sendai on that fateful day nearly 10 years ago. EFE-EPA