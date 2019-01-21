Valladolid striker Oscar Plano (c.) vies for the ball with Levante midfielder Jose Angel Gomez Campaña (l.) in a La Liga match in Valencia on Jan. 20, 2019, won by Levante 2-0. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque.

Levante striker Roger Marti (r.) celebrates his goal against Valladolid in a La Liga match in Valencia on Jan. 20, 2019, won by Levante 2-0. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque.

Levante striker Morales (r.) tries to get around Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Massip (l.) in a La Liga match in Valencia on Jan. 20, 2019, won by Levante 2-0. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque.

Levante has picked up its first win of 2019 with a 2-0 victory over Valladolid, with both teams well down on the league table.

Both came into the game knowing they needed a win to stop their downward spirals.

Levante at first took absolute charge of the contest. Unfortunately, Borja Mayoral wasted two excellent chances in the first 10 minutes that would have got his team off to a powerful start.

As the minutes passed, Valladolid managed to pacify local spirits and attacked the goal defended by Oier, but as the first half was coming to a close, Levante pushed back and at minute 42, Coke scored.

Valladolid almost tied it up at the last minute of the half when striker Enes Unal had the perfect opportunity, but again, a good chance wasted.

To strengthen his squad in the second half, Valladolid coach Sergio Gonzalez made a double switch and brought in Keko and Verde at minute 63.

It was Levante's Roger who decided the outcome once and for all as he finished off a counterattack skillfully put together by the locals at minute 92 to win the game 2-0 and put an end to a losing streak of five games in a row.