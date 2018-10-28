Levante's Jason Salgueiro (r.) in action against Leganes's Jonathan Silva (l.) on Oct. 27, 2018, at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium, in a match won 2-0 by the home team Levante for its fourth straight La Liga win. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Levante's Rochina (bottom) celebrates with teammates Morales (top) and Bardhi (r.) after scoring a goal on Oct. 27, 2018, at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in a match won 2-0 by the home team Levante for its fourth straight La Liga win. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

A goal by Roger at the start of the match and another by Rochina at the end gave the home team Levante a 2-0 victory over Leganes, its fourth La Liga win in a row, which kept it on a steady upward path in a match during which its rival was largely unsteady, though it improved in the second half.

Roger's early-on goal allowed the Paco Lopez squad to use the counterattack against a Leganes that only gained control of the match in the final minutes of the first half and a few phases of the second.

Both teams had similar formations, with three midfielders, two wings and two strikers, though halfway through the second half the Madrid team switched to four defenders in line.

From the start, Levante showed the confidence undoubtedly derived from its three most recent triumphs, and after a deft penetration by Campaña, Roger put the home team on the scoreboard to make it 1-0 at minute 14.

The goal didn't change the dynamics of the game, but the rain did, and soon afterwards the heavy downpour left all the uncovered stands empty in Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

The rain went away at the beginning of the second half, though the soggy grass slowed the game and impeded developing maneuvers with any continuity.

Almost the entire second half was a back-and-forth with not a few near misses, until Rochina took a backward pass and slammed it into the net at minute 90 for a final score of 2-0, another La Liga victory for Levante following its recent wins over Getafe and Alaves.