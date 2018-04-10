Leverkusen's Julian Brandt (C) in action against Leipzig's Bernardo (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leverkusen's goalkeeper Bernd Leno in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig's Emil Forsberg (R) in action against Leverkusen's Wendell (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leipzig players celebrate their 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Leverkusen's players celebrate after scoring 4-1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in Leipzig, Germany, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Bayer Leverkusen mounted a stunning comeback here Monday to defeat RB Leipzig 4-1 and claim fourth place in the Bundesliga.

With 48 points from 29 matches, Leverkusen enjoy an advantage of two points over both Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt in the fight for the final Champions League berth.

The hosts dominated in the early going and took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on a low, hard strike by Marcel Sabitzer.

At that point, Leipzig, perhaps looking ahead to Thursday's Europa League quarterfinal second leg in Marseille, drew back and ceded possession to Leverkusen.

Bringing their speed to bear, the visitors went on the attack and after several squandered opportunities, the equalizer came in the final minute of the first half on a strike by 18-year-ol Kai Havertz.

Leverkusen took the lead in the 51st minute courtesy of another of their young standouts, Julian Brandt, who caught up with a booming kick from visiting goalkeeper Bernd Leno and steered it into the Leipzig net.

Panagiotis Retsos, a second-half substitute, scored just five minutes later to make it 3-1 for Leverkusen. Kevin Volland got the fourth goal in the 69th minute.