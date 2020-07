A transgender community member wears a protective face mask as she poses for photos while waiting for aid supplies from a charity in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 06 May 2020 (issued 21 July 2020). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Nepalese Transgender sex worker Sunita Lama puts on makeup inside her room before going out on the street in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Pooja Sharma, a transgender woman waits for the traffic to halt on the road in Mumbai, India, 08 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020). EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The quest for legalizing marriage between persons of the same-sex has once again put Nepal at the forefront in terms of the rights of the LGBTIQ community in South Asia, which has faced deadly attacks and stabbings in Bangladesh, while in countries like Afghanistan being a homosexual can be reason enough for being legally punished or whipped.

Sunita Lama and Laxmi met at a Kathmandu bus stop 10 years ago, fell in love, and now live together. EFE-EPA

