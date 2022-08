People wave LGTBIQ+ flags during the inauguration of the Pride Ski at the Farellones ski resort, located in the Andes mountain range near the city of Santiago, Chile, 05 August 2022. LGTBIQ+ groups dyed this Friday the Andean slopes of Farellones, a well-known ski resort near Santiago de Chile, in the colors of the rainbow at the start of "Pride Ski", a weekend of pride in the snow that is being held for the first time in the Andean country. EFE/Alberto Valdés

LGBTIQ+ skiers drenched the Andean slopes nestling this ski resort with rainbow colors on Friday at the opening of the first gay skiing event in Chile.

Dozens of activists brought skis, sleds, and snowboards to slide down the slopes of Farellones in Santiago de Chile to defend equality and their rights to sexual choice in a joyous environment on a bright day.

The event took place at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters, between the hills of the Parva and El Colorado.