Badanile Maci, a homosexual 'sangoma' or traditional healer, is pictured at her healing room in the Sebokeng township, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Badanile Maci, a homosexual 'sangoma' or traditional healer (L), throws bones from her healing pouch as she counsels a client in the Sebokeng township east of Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Badanile Maci, a homosexual 'sangoma' or traditional healer (L), has her leggings tied by fellow gay sangoma, in Siohiwe, Johannesburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 September 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

"Before I became a sangoma I was also a lesbian," says Badanile Maci as she goes to light incense and kneel down to call on ancestors.

She is a traditional healer, or "sangoma," who like many others in her generation has decided to live out her sexuality with naturalness.