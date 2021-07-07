A reimagining of Pablo Picasso’s iconic Guernica through the unlikely medium of chocolate has been unveiled at the Azkuna Zentroa cultural center in Bilbao, northern Spain, as part of a tour marking the 84th anniversary of the tragic bombing that inspired the work.

Some 40 food artists used 400 kilograms of chocolate to recreate the famous piece, which is on display at the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid. The chocolate version of the work was first unveiled in Gernika, in Spain’s Basque Country, in April. It is set to travel to Paris, where it was painted by the Spanish artist in 1937, the same year the town was bombed. EFE

