Jakob Odeh, stands in front of the remains of his childhood home.EFE/Joan Mas

The village of Lifta sits perched on the valley slopes overlooking the western fringe of Jerusalem, a time capsule that is practically untouched since its Palestinian residents were expelled in 1948.

Dozens of traditional stone houses, some in ruins, still stand among the overgrown vegetation above one of the main highways leading into Western Jerusalem, the Israeli section of the holy city. EFE

