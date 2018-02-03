United States skier Lindsey Vonn on Saturday clinched her 80th Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in winning the women’s downhill race in southern Germany.
Vonn, 33, who finished with a time of 1:12.84, thus edged closer to Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 wins and proved herself ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25.
"American Lindsey Vonn provided another timely reminder that she will still be a force to be reckoned with at this month's Pyeongchang Olympics," the International Ski Federation said on its website.
Italy’s Sofia Goggia _ current leader in the discipline _ came second in Saturday's race, while Austria’s Cornelia Huetter came third.