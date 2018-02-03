Lindsey Vonn of the USA in action during the training for the women's downhill race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

(L-R) Second placed Sofia Goggia of Italy, first placed Lindsey Vonn of the USA and third placed Cornelia Huetter of Austria celebrate on the podium after the Women's downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Lindsey Vonn of the USA reacts in the finish area after winning the Women's sprint downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

United States skier Lindsey Vonn on Saturday clinched her 80th Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in winning the women’s downhill race in southern Germany.

Vonn, 33, who finished with a time of 1:12.84, thus edged closer to Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 wins and proved herself ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25.

"American Lindsey Vonn provided another timely reminder that she will still be a force to be reckoned with at this month's Pyeongchang Olympics," the International Ski Federation said on its website.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia _ current leader in the discipline _ came second in Saturday's race, while Austria’s Cornelia Huetter came third.