efe-epaGarmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)

United States skier Lindsey Vonn on Saturday clinched her 80th Alpine Skiing World Cup victory in winning the women’s downhill race in southern Germany.

Vonn, 33, who finished with a time of 1:12.84, thus edged closer to Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86 wins and proved herself ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea from Feb. 9-25.

"American Lindsey Vonn provided another timely reminder that she will still be a force to be reckoned with at this month's Pyeongchang Olympics," the International Ski Federation said on its website.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia _ current leader in the discipline _ came second in Saturday's race, while Austria’s Cornelia Huetter came third.