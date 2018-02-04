Lindsey Vonn of the USA in action during the Women's downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 04 February 2018. EPA/LISI NIESNER

epa06495906 (L-R) Winner Lindsey Vonn of the United States, second-placed Sofia Goggia of Italy and third-placed Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein during the awarding ceremony for the women's downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 04 February 2018. EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

epa06495918 Winner Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the women's downhill race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 04 February 2018. EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

United States skier Lindsey Vonn on Sunday claimed her second downhill win of the weekend as part of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup competition.

Saturday marked the Minnesotan skier’s 80th WC victory, which she swiftly followed up with her 81st on Sunday.

“Lindsey Vonn left a big mark on the German soil by winning a second downhill in a row to claim her career’s 81st World Cup win,” the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Vonn’s double win saw her edging even closer to Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 WC wins, and stood her in good steads ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in South Korea, where she would be traveling in the coming hours.

Italy’s Sofia Goggia finished Sunday’s race in second, as she had done so the day before, while Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein wound up third.

Goggia continued to lead the downhill leader board, but Vonn managed to close the gap to 23 points (429 versus 406).