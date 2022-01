Dolls in one of the rooms of the museum of the Lisbon Doll Hospital, Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/ Brian Bujalance

Nestled in the busy streets of downtown Lisbon, the world's oldest Doll Hospital has been repairing dolls of all sorts for nearly two centuries

"It is a place where "nostalgia" and memories of childhood are healed, and where we try to give a new lease of life to very old and much-loved dolls," Manuela Cutileiro, the hospital owner told Efe.