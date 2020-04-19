French DJ and activist Leslie Barbara Butch plays a set during L'Appart Chez Moi (lit: The Apartment at Home, @lappartchezmoi) live-stream party while being confined at home during a national lockdown, in Paris, France, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Co-organizer of L'Appart Chez Moi (lit: The Apartment at Home, @lappartchezmoi) live-stream party, Axel Bonnichon of Black Lemon event agency monitors live online connections while being confined at home during a national lockdown, in Paris, France, 18 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Lockdowns enforced around the world to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to some creative solutions to a lack of social gatherings.

Since the start of the confinement measures in Paris, France, every Saturday night from 9 pm CET, hundreds of home-clubbers connect together online to sing and dance to the music of DJ Leslie Barbara Butch during a broadcast and digital party co-organized by Black Lemon event agency.

Co-organizer Axel Bonnichon of Black Lemon monitors online connections from his home.

A visual story by epa’s Julien de Rosa