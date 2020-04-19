Lockdowns enforced around the world to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to some creative solutions to a lack of social gatherings.
Since the start of the confinement measures in Paris, France, every Saturday night from 9 pm CET, hundreds of home-clubbers connect together online to sing and dance to the music of DJ Leslie Barbara Butch during a broadcast and digital party co-organized by Black Lemon event agency.
Co-organizer Axel Bonnichon of Black Lemon monitors online connections from his home.
A visual story by epa’s Julien de Rosa