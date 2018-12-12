Liverpool's Mo Salah (L) battles Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Liverpool, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson makes a stop against Napoli during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Liverpool, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Liverpool supporters celebrate their team's win over Napoli in a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Liverpool, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Mo Salah scored a magnificent goal to lead Liverpool 1-0 over Napoli here Tuesday and assure the Reds a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.

Last season's runners-up in Europe's prestige club competition came into the sixth and final match of the group stage needing a victory to avoid an embarrassing early exit and the home crowd at Anfield did their best to encourage the squad.

But Napoli were no pushovers and Salah's marker in the 33rd minute came after he squandered a chance earlier and Liverpool had a goal called back for an off-side.

The visitors went all-out for the equalizer in the second half and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk had to be sharp to keep the Italian attackers at bay.

At the other end of the pitch, Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina denied Salah in the 75th minute to preserve his side's chances before teammate Jose Callejon sent a shot sailing over the Liverpool cross-bar.

Sadio Mane had the insurance goal on his foot with three minutes left in regulation, but inexplicably missed the target, leaving it to Reds keeper Alisson to make a spectacular save in stoppage time.