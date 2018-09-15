Tottenham's Harry Kane (L) vies for the ball against Liverpool's Alisson Becker (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham's Mousa Dembele (L) vies for the ball against Liverpool's Sadio Mane (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tottenham during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotsput 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and striker Roberto Firmino, continuing its five-game undefeated start to the 2018/2019 Premier League season.

It was a scoreless match here at Wembley Stadium for both Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but the Reds found ways to score despite the Spur's dominant possession throughout, which they failed to capitalize on.

Senegal winger Sadio Mane netted for Liverpool just 44 second into the match, but it was ruled offside.

Netherlands midfielder Wijnaldum scored in the 39th minute on a header from inside the box off a corner kick, clinching his first Premier League away goal since joining the Reds in July 2016.

After the break, Brazil striker Firmino nailed the second goal in the 54th minute, making the most of the ball that the Spurs' Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm failed to catch.

Argentina substitute Erik Lamela closed the gap in the third minute of stoppage time on a close-range left-footed shot off a cross from Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, but it was too late to rally back.

Liverpool is in the top spot with 15 points, while Tottenham is provisionally fifth with nine points, having collected three wins and two defeats.