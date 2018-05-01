Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday said he was not ruling out a possible Roma comeback in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Roma lost 5-2 against Liverpool in the first leg and will need to win at least 3-0 in Wednesday's match; however, Roma overcome a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 defeat in the first leg of the quarterfinals to beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg.

"Everybody is telling us that it's quite difficult and it's possible. Nobody told Barcelona it's possible to beat you 3-0 or 4-0, because nobody could imagine that it would happen," Klopp said.

The German coach stressed that the team is ready "to fight for our dreams" in the critical match.

"That is what you want, to play with big stakes and for big things. That's what we are here for," he explained.

Klopp also acknowledged the difficulty of visiting Roma at home, as the Italian side has not conceded a single goal in Olimpico stadium against any European rivals this season.

"It's just a game in a wonderful stadium, in a wonderful city, against a very strong side," he reiterated.

The German coach hailed Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah on winning the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award earlier Tuesday, becoming the first player from Africa to take the honor.

"He has matured. He got confidence here," Klopp said. "We are the lucky guys who have him now in the team, that's how it is."