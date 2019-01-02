Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday praised Manchester City ahead of the two teams' highly anticipated clash that could prove decisive in the hunt for the Premier League title, as leader Liverpool leads third-placed Manchester City by seven points.

During the press conference ahead of the game, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola described Liverpool as the best in Europe, and Klopp responded during his own presser.

"They are a really strong football team with an outstanding manager. We have to be prepared as well as possible," Klopp said. "We have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry again, all that stuff - like in all the other games - but with the knowledge that the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world."

Although Guardiola said they have yet to decide whether Kevin de Bruyne will take part in Thursday's game, Klopp said that he hoped the Belgian midfielder would make it.

"He is an outstanding player. Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are probably the three midfielders who played most of the time in the title-winning season - and missing a player like him is a massive blow. He played from time to time and was unbelievably influential immediately, he scored fantastic goals. He is just a world-class player. I expect it that he's back," he added.