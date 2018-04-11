Manchester City's Leroy Sane (right) evades a challenge by Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, April 10, at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. EPA-EFE/LINDSEY PARNABY

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Manchester City in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, April 10, at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who was sent to the stands for arguing with the referee, reacts with dismay to watching his team lose to Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, April 10, at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (in blue) scores a goal against Liverpool in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, April 10, at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (r) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Manchester City in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, April 10, at Manchester's Etihad Stadium. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Mo Salah's goal for Liverpool 10 minutes into the second half doomed Manchester City's hopes of a miracle comeback in their Champions League quarterfinal tie as the Reds won 5-1 on aggregate to advance to a European semifinal for the first time in a decade.

Though City started in a hole after losing the first leg at Anfield 3-0, the fans at the Etihad were encouraged when Gabriel Jesus scored for their side just two minutes into the contest, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The hosts kept Liverpool penned in their own end for the entire first half, but City's dominance did not translate into a lot of chances.

Reds keeper Loris Karius stopped a fairly tepid effort by Kevin De Bruyne and the post thwarted Bernardo Silva.

City thought they had a second when Leroy Sane pull the ball in the net in the 41st minute, only for referee Mateu Lahoz to disallow the goal for a non-existent offside.

At the end of the half, City coach Pep Guardiola confronted Lahoz to complain about the decision and the referee responded by sending him to the stands.

Buoyed by their good fortune, Liverpool looked like a different team in the second half, pressing to force City into mistakes.

Eleven minutes after the re-start, Salah released Sadio Mane on the counter and the Senegal international breezed past Laporte and Otamendi before City keeper Ederson came out.

While the keeper thwarted Mane, Salah got to the loose ball and lofted it over Ederson, restoring Liverpool's three-goal margin.

The contest was settled definitively in the 77th minute, when Nicolas Otamendi's failure to clear the ball set up an easy goal for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.