Jordan Henderson of Liverpool (L) in action with Jesus Manuel Corona of FC Porto (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto in Liverpool, UK, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Iker Casillas of FC Porto in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match held at Anfield, Liverpool, UK, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Jesus Manuel Corona of FC Porto (C) in action with James Milner of Liverpool (R) and Joel Matip (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match held at Anfield, Liverpool, UK, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Andre Andre of FC Porto (L) in action with Adam Lallana of Liverpool (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto in Liverpool, UK, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Liverpool and Porto played to a 0-0 draw here Tuesday in the second leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie that was settled last month when the Reds won the first leg in Portugal 5-0.

With the Champions berth secured, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp decided to rest several starters ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

Visiting manager Sergio Conceiçao went even further, including eight subs in the starting lineup.

The only play to bring the nearly 55,000 at Anfield to their feet in the first half was a shot by Sadio Mane - who had a hat trick in the first leg - that bounced off the post.

James Milner had a chance for the hosts early in the second period, but fired wide.

Porto's Majeed Waris forced a save from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius in the 51st minute.

At the other end, 36-year-old Iker Casillas, who got a warm ovation from the Anfield crowd at the start of the second half of his final Champions League appearance, had a quiet night until the 74th minute, when he had to react to a shot from Mo Salah, who came on late for Mane.

But he was called upon in the 87th minute and produced a fine stop to deny Danny Ings.