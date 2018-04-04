Liverpool supporters ignite red flares as the ManCity team bus arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield Road, Liverpool, UK, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool fans showered Manchester City's bus with a variety of objects as it arrived at Anfield on Wednesday for the Champions League match between the Reds and Citizens.

"The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield," Liverpool said.

Fans pelted the bus with bottles, cans, cups, flares and other objects, causing extensive damage to the vehicle carrying Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and his players.

"We apologize unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident," Liverpool said in a statement.

The attack damaged the door of the bus and some windows, forcing Manchester City to look for a new bus to take the team home to Manchester.

"The behavior of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible," Liverpool said. "The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary."

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp also apologized to Manchester City.

"For Liverpool FC, I have to say sorry about that - it's the opposite of what we wanted. My apologies to Manchester City, their players and staff," Klopp said.

Guardiola, for his part, said no members of Manchester City's team or staff were hurt in the attack.

"Everyone is okay and I would like to thank Jurgen for his words," Guardiola said.