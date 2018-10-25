Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a penalty during a UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri (R) in action against Red Star Belgrade's Marko Gobeljic during a UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (2-R) converts a penalty try during a UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (2-L) celebrates after opening the scoring during a UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Liverpool has rebounded emphatically from a loss to Napoli in its previous Champions League Group C match, routing Red Star Belgrade 4-0 here Wednesday night at Anfield Stadium.

The Reds got an outstanding performance from Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who helped orchestrate a scoring play that Roberto Firmino finished off in the 20th minute and showed exquisite touch on a pass that set up Mohamed Salah for a goal in the 44th minute.

Red Star, for its part, was timid offensively in the first half and failed to put Liverpool under pressure even when it enjoyed possession of the ball in the early going.

The visitors came out more aggressively in the second half, but that left them vulnerable to the Premier League club's potent arsenal of weapons.

Salah scored the third goal from the penalty spot in the 50th minute after Red Star captain Filip Stojkovic was whistled for a questionable foul in the area on Sadio Mane.

Liverpool's final goal also came via a penalty, which was called on forward Ben Nabouhane for heading the ball off his own arm 10 minutes before second-half stoppage time.

Salah had already been replaced by a substitute, so Mane converted that last try from the 12-yard mark to cap off the routine win.

The Reds, who had lost their last Group C match to Napoli 1-0 on Oct. 3 at Stadio San Paolo, currently are in first with six points with three round-robin matches remaining.

Napoli is second with five points after drawing 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes Stadium on Wednesday night.

PSG is third in the group with four points, while Red Star is last with just one.