Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (3-L) scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Mancheter City at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with his teammates after giving his side a 4-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (L) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool prevailed 4-3 over Manchester City in a thrilling Premier League encounter here Sunday, ending the Citizens' unbeaten streak to start the 2017/18 season at 22.

Prior to Matchday 23, City had won 20 of its Premier League contests and drawn the other two.

Across all competitions this season, Pep Guardiola's men had only suffered one defeat prior to Sunday - a 2-1 loss to Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League match on Dec. 6.

But City was not the best team on the field at Anfield Stadium, especially in the second half when Liverpool played with greater hunger and motivation.

The Reds's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute, when he took possession of the ball in midfield, beat a series of defenders and then blasted a shot from outside the area past City net minder Ederson in the ninth minute.

But after conceding that early goal, City dominated the rest of the first half and scored the equalizer shortly before the break when Leroy Sane shook off one defender and fired the ball home past goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Liverpool, however, took charge after intermission, with Brazilian attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino scoring the second goal in the 59th minute.

Sadio Mane then made his presence felt, sending one shot off the woodwork and then shortly afterward getting the ball in the back of the net off a pass from Egypt's Mohamed Salah to make the score 3-1.

Salah then appeared to have given Liverpool a comfortable lead in the 68th minute when he sent a shot from far outside the penalty box over the head of Ederson, who was way out of position on the play.

City, however, showed why they had a 20-2-0 record through 22 games, getting one goal from Bernardo Silva six minutes before second-half stoppage time and another from Ilkay Gundogan one minute into injury time to cut Liverpool's lead to 4-3.

But time was not on the side of the visitors, who finally tasted defeat in a domestic-league contest.

Despite the loss, City (62 points) still has a whopping 15-point advantage over second-placed Manchester United, which takes on Stoke City on Monday.

Liverpool (47 points) jumped into the third spot with the win, ahead of Chelsea based on goal differential.