Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) in action with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (R) during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) scores the 2-1 lead during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino is pushed into the crowd by Everton's Mason Holgate (not in frame) during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Everton's Wayne Rooney (L) in action with Liverpool's Joe Gomez (R) during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (L) and Virgil van Dijk (R) in action with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C) during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (C) celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Everton held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

New acquisition Virgil van Dijk had the winning goal here Friday as Liverpool edged Everton 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup, while Romelu Lukaku returned from injury to score for Manchester United in 2-0 win over Derby County.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first half when James Milner converted from the spot.

Everton were more aggressive in the second period, equalizing in the 67th minute with a goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With six minutes left in regulation at Anfield, Van Dijk headed-in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's corner to give Liverpool the victory.

To score the winning goal in the Merseyside derby was an auspicious debut for Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million ($100 million), a record transfer fee for a defender.

Just up the road at Old Trafford, United struggled more than expected against second-division Derby, who benefited from a solid performance by goalkeeper Scott Carson.

The Premier League side didn't open the scoring until the 83rd minute, when Jesse Lingard scored with a magnificent effort from distance.

Lukaku, who came on in the second half as a sub, sealed the triumph with a goal in the final minute of regulation.