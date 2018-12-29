Liverpool's Mohamed Salah converts a penalty against Arsenal during a Premier League match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, Dec 29. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores against Liverpool during a Premier League match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, Dec. 29. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his third goal of the night in a Premier League match against Arsenal at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, Dec. 29. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Liverpool conceded an early goal to Arsenal here Saturday before rebounding to dispatch the Gunners 5-1 and go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds, who last won the English top-flight in 1990, are unbeaten after 20 matches with 54 points, nine ahead of second-place Tottenham and 10 more than defending champions Manchester City, who could vault ahead of Spurs with a win Sunday against Southampton.

Roberto Firmino, who had yet to score at Anfield this season, produced a hat trick to power Liverpool to a ninth straight Premier League triumph.

With 38 points, Arsenal remain secure in fifth place for the moment despite losing their fourth match in a row.

The visitors were first to strike, as Alex Iwobi found Ainsley Maitland-Niles open at the far post and the 21-year-old midfielder connected to make it 1-0 for Arsenal in the 11th minute.

Liverpool were not slow to respond.

Firmino broke his home scoring drought in the 14th minute and added a second goal just two minutes later.

The third Reds goal came in the 32nd minute courtesy of Sadio Mane, with an assist from Mo Salah, who went on to convert a penalty in first-half stoppage time to make it 4-1 for the hosts.

Another penalty, in the 65th minute, set the stage for Firmino to complete the triple.