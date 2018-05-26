Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (L) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Real Madrid consoles Mohamed Salah of Liverpool after he was forced to leave the field during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) reacts as he leaves the pitch after being injured during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/EPA

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's talisman and the 2017-2018 player of the season in England's Premier League, was forced to exit Saturday's Champions League final at around the half-hour mark after injuring his left shoulder.

The injury occurred when Salah, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for Liverpool during the season, got tangled up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 25th minute of the match at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

The Egyptian forward was obviously in severe pain after his left shoulder slammed hard into the turf.

About five minutes later, Salah left the field in tears at being forced to exit the biggest game of his career and was replaced by Adam Lallana.

Depending on how severe the injury is, it also could cause Egypt's biggest star to miss the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Shortly after Salah left the game, Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal also left the field in tears after sustaining an apparent hamstring injury.

The Madrid player was replaced by Nacho.

The Blancos took a 1-0 lead at the 51 minute-mark of the final of the Champions League, Europe's premier annual club soccer competition, when Karim Benzema got his foot on an attempted throw by goalkeeper Loris Karius and poked the ball in the back of the net.

But Liverpool equalized four minutes later on a goal by Senegalese winger Sadio Mane.