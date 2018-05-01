Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on Tuesday said his team was not letting themselves get too confident as they head into the second leg of the Champions League semifinals with a 5-2 lead.

Roma needs at least a 3-0 win in Wednesday's match to advance to the final, but in the quarterfinals overcame Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg, rallying from a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 defeat in the first leg.

"There is no foot in the final, you can only go with two feet in the final or none. Strange things happened before with games in the Champions League," Wijnaldum said at a press conference on the eve of the match at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

"Roma have shown they can turn things around, so we have to be aware of that," he said.