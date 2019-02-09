Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp reacts after his team's English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (3R) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah gives his team a 3-0 during an English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool FC regained the Premier League top spot by routing visiting Bournemouth 3-0 in a Matchday 26 contest here Saturday.

The result at Anfield stadium was a bounce-back effort for the Reds, who had settled for draws in their previous two English-league contests.

Senegalese winger Sadio Mane and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at halftime before Egyptian star Mohamed Salah netted an insurance goal just after the break.

Liverpool (65 points) had played to 1-1 draws against Leicester City and West Ham United in their previous two Premier League matches on Jan 30 and Feb. 4, respectively, allowing defending champion Manchester City (62 points) to briefly take over the standings' lead on goal differential.

But now the Reds have their nose back in front and still have a game in hand on Manchester City, who will play their 27th match of the 38-game season in a showdown Sunday against Chelsea.

Earlier in the day, French midfielder Paul Pogba and winger Anthony Martial led Manchester United (51 points) to an easy 3-0 win over 19th-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium.

With the win, the Red Devils provisionally hold the fourth spot in the standings with 51 points, pending Sunday's clash pitting fifth-placed Chelsea (50 points) against Man City.

In other Premier League action Saturday, sixth-placed Arsenal (50 points) continued to give chase by earning a 2-1 away victory over last-placed Huddersfield Town.

Cardiff City topped host Southampton 2-1 to win their second straight Premier League game and move further away from the relegation zone.

Cardiff City and Southampton observed a minute of silence prior to the contest in honor of late forward Emiliano Sala, who had recently signed with the Wales-based club.

Sala was declared missing on Jan. 21 after a small plane he was riding in crashed while flying over the English Channel on its way from Nantes, France, (where his previous team is based) to Cardiff, but it was not until Thursday that Sala's death was confirmed.

Following the player's death, Cardiff City - who paid a club record 15 million pounds ($19.45 million) to sign Sala - called on the Premier League to allow them put a yellow daffodil on their shirts during Saturday's game.

The daffodil is Wales' national flower and symbolizes rebirth.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace and West Ham United ended their contest Saturday tied at 1-1, while Watford scored a 1-0 victory over Everton, who lost their third straight Premier League game.