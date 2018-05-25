Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) and his teammates leave following their training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Liverpool players perform during their team's training session at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Soccer fans take a photo of a supporters Liverpool's tattoo at the UEFA Champions League final fan area in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Liverpool said Friday that it will give refunds to fans with tickets for the UEFA Champions League who were unable to reach Kiev due to canceled flights.

Hundreds who hoped to cheer on the Reds against Real Madrid could not get to Ukraine.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the belated cancellation of flights to Kiev, Liverpool FC is offering affected supporters a full refund on match tickets bought directly from the club," Liverpool said in a statement.

The transportation problem affected more than 650 Liverpool supporters.