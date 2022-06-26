20 years on and Jerusalem's West Bank Wall continues to grow as it currently straddles some 600 kilometers, according to official data, Jerusalem, West Bank, 26 June 2022. EFE/Yemeli Ortega

Mohamed Hmoud, a Palestinian musician who was born and raised in the Shuafat refugee camp, dreams of tearing down all borders, as Israel’s controversial West Bank Wall marks 20 years since its construction.

"I dream that I'm flying like birds. Soaring over all borders," Hmoud’s song lyrics say in reference to the gargantuan wall that currently straddles 600 kilometers and which continues to grow, according to official sources.

Known among Palestinians as "the wall of apartheid" and considered illegal by the United Nations, the austere cement structure reaches 10 meters high at some points and the use of both barbed wire and electric fencing ensures that Palestinian communities, like the Shuafat camp and Kafr Aqab, remain isolated.

(...)