Dácil and her family of six have been living in a caravan since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September, La Palma, Spain, 5 Nov 2021. EFE/ Elvira Urquijo A.

Living on the edge of a volcano: evacuations, endurance and hope

Dácil has been living in a caravan with five family members since 19 September, when a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

“There are thousands who have been left homeless and I have somewhere to stay for the moment,” the young mother of two young children told Efe.EFE

