A man walks in the woods in Halle and its famous hyacinths, in Halle, near Brussels, Belgium, 20 April 2021.

Apple, pear, and cherry trees are some of the crops being grown in a citizen garden in Brussels, as a local initiative prepares to transplant them later on to the streets and public areas of the Belgian capital and make it a green and “edible” city.

One of the project’s coordinators from the Urban Ecology Centre, Nina Vankerckhove, told Efe that the objective is to make a greener Brussels with fruit trees to serve the common good. EFE

