The impact of global warming and climate change in Pakistan has caused unusual rain patterns, rising temperatures, drought, and growing instances of a sudden, sometimes deadly, outburst of torrents of glacial water coursing downstream from the mountains.
Earlier this month, flooding from the Shisper glacier washed away over a dozen houses, a key bridge, and many other properties in Hassanabad village of Hunza valley, in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, marking the latest incident of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).
Such incidents occur without warning and often release millions of cubic meters of water and debris, leading to the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods in the high mountain ranges. EFE