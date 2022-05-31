Photo dated 06 May 2005 shows a Pakistani security official keeping vigil in the outskirts of Siachen near the world's biggest glaciers. EFE-EPA/FILE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

A file picture dated 12 June 2005 shows a glacier on 4,730 m high Khunjerab Pass, a high pass on the northern border of Pakistan with China. EFE-EPA/FILE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

A view of a dried lake as the heat wave continues in Quetta Pakistan 13 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAYYAZ AHMAD

Pakistani boys jump in the water to cool off in a pond to beat the heat wave continues in Larkana, Pakistan, 26 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/WAQAR HUSSAIN

The impact of global warming and climate change in Pakistan has caused unusual rain patterns, rising temperatures, drought, and growing instances of a sudden, sometimes deadly, outburst of torrents of glacial water coursing downstream from the mountains.

Earlier this month, flooding from the Shisper glacier washed away over a dozen houses, a key bridge, and many other properties in Hassanabad village of Hunza valley, in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, marking the latest incident of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Such incidents occur without warning and often release millions of cubic meters of water and debris, leading to the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods in the high mountain ranges. EFE