A jogger runs in the deserted street past Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris, France, 28 March 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Notre-Dame Cathedral and Pont de la Tournelle bridge are reflected in the still waters of the Seine river on Easter Sunday, in Paris, France, 12 April 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Notre-Dame Cathedral and Pont de la Tournelle bridge are reflected in the still waters of the Seine river on Easter Sunday, in Paris, France, 12 April 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris still hopes to reopen Notre Dame by 2024

The world looked on in horror when a fire ravaged Notre Dame on 15 April 2019 and caused its spire to collapse.

A year later, France was adamant the gothic cathedral will reopen in 2024 despite the coronavirus pandemic putting the breaks on restoration works.