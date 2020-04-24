A Filipino woman holding a Kilusang Mayo Uno, or May First Labour Movement (KMU) placard with a demand to free all political prisoners carries her child as relatives of political detainees take part in a protest rally to mark the United Nations (UN) 'International Day in Support of Victims of Torture' near the Presidential Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines, 26 June 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Inmates gather outside their jail cells during an inspection at the Manila City Jail in Manila, Philippines, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino female activists from leftist and feminist organization Gabriela hold pictures of some women political prisoners, during a demonstration near the Presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, 17 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Vicente Ladlad, a 71-year-old with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is just one of the 609 prisoners of conscience inside the overcrowded Philippine prisons who are facing heightened risks of contracting COVID-19 as they are kept behind bars for their political ideology and leftist activism.

Ladlad has been in a Manila prison awaiting trial since November 2018, when he was arrested on charges of illegal possession of weapons and explosives, which his wife Fides Lim, the leader of Kapatid, a support group formed by relatives and friends of political prisoners, says were “planted by the police as an excuse to detain him." EFE-EPA