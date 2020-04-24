Vicente Ladlad, a 71-year-old with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is just one of the 609 prisoners of conscience inside the overcrowded Philippine prisons who are facing heightened risks of contracting COVID-19 as they are kept behind bars for their political ideology and leftist activism.
Ladlad has been in a Manila prison awaiting trial since November 2018, when he was arrested on charges of illegal possession of weapons and explosives, which his wife Fides Lim, the leader of Kapatid, a support group formed by relatives and friends of political prisoners, says were “planted by the police as an excuse to detain him." EFE-EPA