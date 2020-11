A man sits on a bench outside a cafe serving take-away drinks in Soho during the first day of a national lockdown in London, Britain, 05 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

London is not the same. The lockdown that came into effect Thursday bereft the capital of its usual energy — streets are deserted, shops are closed and its double-decker buses trundle passenger-less through the city.

A lockdown has been imposed on England until at least 2 December in a bid to put the brakes on a second wave of Covid-19, which threatens to be just as virulent as the first and could destroy the livelihood of millions.EFE-EPA

vg/jt