A model presents a creation by Mark Fast during London Fashion Week, in Lon?don, Britain, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Protesters from PETA hold a demonstration outside London Fashion Week, in Central London, Britain, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Models present creations by Nensi Dojaka during London Fashion Week, in Lon?don, Britain, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Models present creations by Mark Fast during London Fashion Week, in Lon?don, Britain, 13 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Global designers presented their Spring/Summer 2020 collections at London Fashion Week which launched Friday and will run until 17 September.

Protesters covered in what they called toxic slime from PETA held demonstrations outside the venue to denounce the use of leather goods.

A visual story by epa's Neil Hall and Will Oliver.