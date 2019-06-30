London iconic Tower Bridge turned 125 with a celebration of the structure's history bringing together theatricals, family events and photography exhibition looking into its Victorian origins.

Inaugurated by King Edward VII on June 20, 1894, during a time of economic boom in the UK capital, the bridge was conceived to solve a growing traffic problem and provide better access to those looking to cross the Thames and especially opened up the city's east.

Nowadays, while its functionality remains key as an estimated 40,000 vehicles cross it each day, it has also become a center of cultural and leisure activities, Tower Bridge head Chris Earlie said.

"The cultural significance is huge, the bridge was built to solve a very specific problem (to control traffic) and I think in doing that it created some really creative responses and because of that the bridge that we see today is just so iconic," he told Efe.

It combines the characteristics of a Bascule bridge and a suspension bridge and its neo-Gothic Victorian designs tried to replicate the style of the Tower of London, giving it the impression it is much older than its 125 years.

With a length 224 meters, seven in height and boasting two grandiose towers standing at 65 meters tall, the bridge can open to an angle of 83 degrees for passing river traffic. But its appearance has changed over the years.

"All the steelwork on the outside we know as being blue, white and red but it was originally this rich chocolate brown Victorian color that was the repainted during the war as a sort of battleship grey and then in 1977, for the first time, it went to being blue, white and red," Earlie said.

Despite these modifications, he insists it remains one of the most "significant bridges, let along structures, in the entire world."

To celebrate the milestone, Tower Bridge has put on special events and cut admission prices for visitors.

There are also free family events, such as the "birthday" celebration in the historic Engine Rooms, which house the Victorian-era coal-powered machinery that once powered the bridge, while visitors can also take part in a treasure hunt or try on some Victorian clothing.

In addition, a local theater group put on a play telling the stories of the some of the workers responsible for the bridge's creation and a photo exhibition showing archive images will line the structure's pedestrian walkways.

Once seen as a purely functional, although perhaps attractive, structure, Tower Bridge now deals with events and even stages concerts and weddings, Earlie said.

Tower Bridge employs a total of around 150 people who work various tasks ranging from marketing and security to maintenance.

Only four people in the world are qualified to raise and lower the bridge itself, Earlie pointed out.

It maintains its original hydraulic machinery dating to the 10th century, although it now uses oil instead of water and has replaced its steam engines with electric motors.

Its inauguration took place after eight years of construction and six years after the death of its architect, Horace Jones.

While Big Ben is the symbol of the United Kingdom, "the bridge is the iconic symbol of London," Earlie said.

"Londoners hold Tower Bridge really close to their hears," he added. EFE-EPA

